Governor Reynolds Says President Trump Will Approve Personal Assistance for Derecho Damage Thursday

Johnston, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is now saying President Donald Trump will approve individual disaster assistance for Iowans affected by the derecho storms. The latest update comes four days after the governor first announced approval of the funds, which her office later walked back.

Governor Reynolds requested nearly $4 billion dollars in disaster relief funding from the White House on Sunday, six days after the storm. On Monday both she and President Trump announced the funding had been approved. Hours later we would learn the funding handed been fully approved and only a few million dollars was actually coming to the state immediately.

Governor Reynolds says it took an extraordinary effort from local and federal leaders to advance the disaster request as quickly as possible. FEMA staffed an employee full-time in Iowa to assist with gathering damage estimates and submitting the request.

More than a dozen Iowa school districts are changing their Return to Learn plans due to the derecho. Governor Reynolds says waivers have been approved for 14 school districts to begin their Fall semester online only. The districts suffered severed damage to facilities by the historic wind storm.

Alliant Energy is reporting 18,926 customers still without power due to the derecho. Nearly all of those outages are in Linn Count where 16,236 customers are without power as of Thursday afternoon. Governor Reynolds says restoring power to them remains the number one focus of the recovery efforts right now.

The Iowa National Guard has now cleared 237 blocks of storm debris. Governor Reynolds says soldiers and Alliant Energy workers are having problems with residents re-filling curbs with debris once they’ve been cleared. They say they need curbs to be left empty until power is restored in an area. The cleared areas are needed for utility trucks to operate safely.