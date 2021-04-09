Governor Reynolds Says No to Bringing Migrant Children to Iowa, Advocates Ask Her to Reconsider

DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds says she rejected the Biden Administration’s request to accept migrant children from the border.

On WHO Radio’s “Need to Know With Jeff Angelo”, Governor Reynolds said that the crisis at the border was the president’s problem.

The Executive Director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa says that position goes against Iowa values. Connie Ryan says she hopes Governor Reynolds reconsiders her decision and find ways that Iowa can help immigrants like we have in the past.