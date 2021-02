DES MOINES, Iowa -- Polk County Health Director Helen Eddy told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning that she overestimated the future weekly supplies of Moderna vaccine and borrowed against that expected increase, which didn't materialize. That means that second doses for 14,000 residents were impacted and she said that it will take until April to catch up.

"Vaccine, for planning purposes, has been uneven and a bit of mystery," Eddy said as she disclosed for the first time publicly the county's current situation. "In full disclosure, we anticipated and planned in there being enough doses and continued increasing doses of Moderna to backfill this. So we got ahead. That did not materialize."