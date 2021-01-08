Governor Reynolds Loosens Spectator Restrictions in New Proclamation

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds is lifting limits on spectators for gatherings in an update to her ongoing Public Health Proclamation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the updated proclamation, spectator limits for sporting events will be lifted beginning January 8th; that includes high school games. The proclamation still requires that groups of fans be spaced at least six-feet apart.

The proclamation also continues mask requirements in most indoor public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

You can read the Governor’s full proclamation here.