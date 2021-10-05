Governor Reynolds heading to Texas to highlight US-Mexico border security issues

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has blasted President Joe Biden over his handling of border security and now she’s getting an in-person look at the issue.

In July she sent 28 Iowa State Troopers to Texas to help with border enforcement and on Wednesday, Reynolds will see the border situation for herself. Iowa’s governor is scheduled to join nine other Republican governors in Mission, Texas.

Last month, Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors requested a meeting to talk about the surge in illegal border crossings. Gov. Reynolds says illegal immigration is leading to more drug seizures in Iowa. The president has not granted the request.

