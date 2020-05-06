Governor Reynolds Announces More Iowa Businesses, Campgrounds Can Re-Open

Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing more Iowa businesses to re-open to customers, including campgrounds, before this weekend.
The governor’s office released details of the proclamation on Wednesday afternoon. The changes take effect at 5:00 am on Friday, May 8th.
Among the statewide highlights of the proclamation:
– Dental offices can re-open statewide with new guidelines
– Campgrounds can re-open if they implement reasonable hygienic and social distancing measures
– Drive-in movie theaters can re-open
-Tanning facilities and medical spas can re-open
The governor is also relaxing restrictions imposed in 22 counties. Those include the re-opening of shopping malls and other retail establishments and gyms and fitness centers on appointment only basis.
The full proclamation can be read here.