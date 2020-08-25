Governor Leads Tour of Cedar Rapids with SBA Administrator

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The word is out now, Cedar Rapids and Iowa were hit with a major storm when the August 10th derecho hit the state. So far The President, Vice President, FEMA Director, and today the head of the Small Business Administration paid a visit. Administrator Jovita Carranza stopped in to Czech Village here to visit with shop owners regarding the damage which hit here.

“As the Administrator of the US Small Business Administration, and the advocate for all the small business in the United States, here in Iowa the unique tour we took today was actually boots on the ground,” said Carranza. “We spoke to owners, we spoke to families, as a matter of fact there was a customer who gave us a detailed analysis of the current disaster.”

The SBA has various loans which business and homeowners can apply for to help recover from the storm. The agency offers Business Physical Disaster Loans, to replace disaster damaged property. There’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which assist businesses during the recovery period. There is also Home Disaster Loans, which can be used by homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster damaged real estate or personal property, including cars.

The Governor was asked if more counties other than Linn would be eligible for individual disaster assistance. At this time residents in Linn, and contiguous counties are eligible.

“We’re working with Homeland Security and Emergency Management team and they’re working with the FEMA team, they are working with additional counties and doing the assessment,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “I think there’s seven additional counties that they’re working on this week so we don’t at this point have additional counties that have been added, but the assessments are taking place the team is on the ground and they’re working diligently to make that happen.”

The Governor said there is a new State of Iowa website to help people recover from the Derecho.