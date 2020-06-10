Governor Kim Reynolds Urges Patience in Wait for Racial Justice

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to listen and learn right now and not act too quickly on some demands from Black Lives Matter groups.

On Wednesday, the governor joined WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price for a lengthy conversation on the legislative response to the death of George Floyd here in Iowa.

Governor Reynolds says right now she wants to hear from minority groups and work on solutions for their concerns later. Reynolds has been non-committal on legislation proposed by Democrats that would ban all choke holds. The governor said one measure she would not approve is the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana. Numerous states no longer prosecute for only possession of marijuana. Governor Reynolds likens that to legalizing marijuana, something she says she won’t support.