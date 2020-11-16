Governor Kim Reynolds to Give Live Address on COVID-19 in Iowa on Monday Evening

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds plans to address the state of Iowa live on Monday evening to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as Iowa sees cases, deaths and hospitalization numbers climb to daily record highs.

The governor will deliver a 10 minute address beginning at 6:05 pm on Monday evening, according to a news release from her office. The release says the governor will address: “the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

WHO 13 will carry the address live during the WHO 13 News at 6pm and will stream the address at www.who13.com.