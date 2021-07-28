Gov. Reynolds to release details on Iowa State Troopers’ US-Mexico border mission

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a public briefing Wednesday morning on the mission of nearly 30 Iowa State Troopers she sent to the US-Mexico border.

The troopers were sent to the border earlier this month after both Texas and Arizona’s governors requested help from other states. They have since returned.

The mission was funded by Iowa taxpayers, but we still don’t know exactly how much the mission cost.

While Iowa hasn’t released information about the mission yet, the Texas Department of Public Safety is providing details on what the operations entailed.

“We have a surge of illegal immigrants coming across and our patrol was just overwhelmed,” said Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “The Mexican cartels are going to exploit the gaps along the border, they’re gonna exploit the fact that border patrol is tied up processing all these new immigrants, so that was the primary focus of the operation.”

It is possible Troopers could be called to testify as witnesses in Texas court cases they were involved with during their time along the border.

Gov. Reynolds is expected to speak about the operation at a 10:00 a.m. news conference. You can watch the stream live on www.WHO13.com.