Gov. Reynolds talks about plans to improve worker shortage issue in dairy and other industries

AMES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is focused on solving a major issue for many Iowa industries – a lack of workforce.

During an appearance at the Iowa State Dairy Association annual meeting Thursday morning in Ames, she spoke about the issue problem, which has had a big impact on the dairy industry.

“Not only have I brought my, did I bring my entire cabinet together, I traveled the state. But sitting down with producers and business leaders and really diving in to where some of the gaps and barriers still exist in helping them get the workforce that they need to really continue to grow, and reach the economic capacity that I believe that we have in the state of Iowa,” said Reynolds.

The dairy industry employs about 16,000 people in our state, but producers and others are looking for more workers.

Governor Reynolds says that legislation she hopes to pass next session will address workforce shortages not only in the dairy industry but in all sectors in Iowa. She says that includes tackling childcare obstacles and expanding broadband in the state.

Reynolds also talked to leaders and producers about supply chain issues and barriers to exporting products around the world.

Dairy is a $6 billion industry in Iowa.