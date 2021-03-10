Gov. Reynolds signs child care executive order

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, Gov. Reynolds launched a new Child Care Task Force which will create a strategy to assist the child care shortage and barrier in Iowa.

“When we remove the obstacles to high-quality, affordable child care, our families can nurture their kids while maintaining maximum freedom to enter and remain in the workforce. Today’s announcement will further our efforts to provide high-quality, affordable access to child care in every corner of the state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Child Care Challenge was created to bolster and support innovative partnerships between leaders in the community and key stakeholders in the private and public sector. Today’s investment allows us to leverage existing resources from DHS to further grow the scope of our program.”

Two child care grant programs will help create more than 4,000 child care slots in Iowa for the total amount of $13,053,372.

“As a working mom, I know how important child care is. Child care is the backbone of our workforce and serves as an early learning platform for our children,” said Director Kelly Garcia, of the Department of Human Services.

The Department of Human Services and Iowa Workforce Development worked together on this grant program. Child Care Challenge grants will help to support community projects to establish local childcare facilities.

“This is a big day for workforce development in Iowa because of the significant investment we are making in expanding child care availability through our investments in 64 different projects around the state, ” said Director Beth Townsend, of the Iowa Workforce Development.