DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will be sitting down with Republican presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair in August.
She’s calling the series Fair-Side Chats and she’ll interview 12 candidates one-on-one. The chats are happening at JR’s South Pork Ranch over five days during the fair.
“The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates,” said Reynolds.
The schedule for the chats is subject to change but her campaign has released the current slate:
Thursday, August 10:
- 10:30 AM: Larry Elder
Friday, August 11:
- 8:30 AM: Gov. Doug Burgum
- 9:30 AM: Vice President Mike Pence
- 10:30 AM: Mayor Francis Suarez
Saturday, August 12:
- 8:30 AM: Vivek Ramaswamy
- 9:30 AM: Amb. Nikki Haley
- 10:30 AM: Gov. Ron DeSantis
Tuesday, August 15:
- 8:30 AM: Gov. Asa Hutchinson
- 9:30 AM: Ryan Binkley
- 10:30 AM: Sen. Tim Scott
Friday, August 18:
- 9:30 AM: Perry Johnson
- 10:30 AM: Will Hurd
Gov. Reynolds is also asking Iowans what questions they want the candidates to answer. You can submit questions here.