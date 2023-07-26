Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with Dave Price for The Insiders during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will be sitting down with Republican presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair in August.

She’s calling the series Fair-Side Chats and she’ll interview 12 candidates one-on-one. The chats are happening at JR’s South Pork Ranch over five days during the fair.

“The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates,” said Reynolds.

The schedule for the chats is subject to change but her campaign has released the current slate:

Thursday, August 10:

10:30 AM: Larry Elder

Friday, August 11:

8:30 AM: Gov. Doug Burgum

9:30 AM: Vice President Mike Pence

10:30 AM: Mayor Francis Suarez

Saturday, August 12:

8:30 AM: Vivek Ramaswamy

9:30 AM: Amb. Nikki Haley

10:30 AM: Gov. Ron DeSantis

Tuesday, August 15:

8:30 AM: Gov. Asa Hutchinson

9:30 AM: Ryan Binkley

10:30 AM: Sen. Tim Scott

Friday, August 18:

9:30 AM: Perry Johnson

10:30 AM: Will Hurd

Gov. Reynolds is also asking Iowans what questions they want the candidates to answer. You can submit questions here.