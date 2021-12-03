Gov. Reynolds receives COVID vaccine booster shot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds rolled up her sleeve and received a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Gov. Reynolds shared a video on Twitter of her and her husband, Kevin Reynolds, getting their booster shots. In the video message, Gov. Reynolds pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infections and protecting people from serious illness, which is why she chose to get her booster dose.

“Reinfections are now on the rise. People who’ve had COVID before are getting it again,” Gov. Reynolds said. “And this is simply because immunity decreases over time, whether you’ve had natural immunity from the virus or you got the vaccine. Kevin and I are choosing to get the booster to increase our immunity as we head into the holiday season and the winter months ahead.”

Reynolds received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine back in March during a televised news conference.

In Iowa, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging. There are 747 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the highest total this year. 73.3% of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.