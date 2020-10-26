Gov. Reynolds Launches Program to Help County, District Fairs Impacted by Pandemic

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts as she updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) launched a new program to help with county and district fairs that have been impacted by the pandemic.

According to a release, the new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs for the purpose of continuing or resuming operations in the context of the public health emergency.

“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable, and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”

The state has allocated up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program. The program is offered through the IEDA in collaboration with the Association of Iowa Fairs (AIF).

There are three funding levels: $25,000, $50,000, and $75,000. Award amounts will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020, as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate that it:

Is a “Fair” as defined in Iowa Code section 174.1.

Has continuously held membership in the AIF since at least March 17, 2020.

Conducted a “fair event” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1 (“Fair Event”) in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019.

Held a Fair Event after March 17, 2020, but was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Governor Reynolds on or after March 9, 2020, or it canceled a fair event scheduled to be held in Iowa between March 17, 2020, and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund.

Experienced a revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020, as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, you can visit the Iowa Business Recovery website.

Applications are currently being accepted via email or mail until 5 p.m. on November 16. Application questions can be directed to the AIF by emailing tsb@iowafairs.com or calling 563-547-4996.