DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is joining nine other Republican governors in calling on Congress to block new pork-producing requirements in California.

Earlier this year the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a California law mandating how pigs must be raised in order to sell pork in the state.

The letter to Congress states, “Despite California’s reliance on its fellow States for food, Proposition 12 threatens to disrupt the very system Californians depend on for their pork supply. Its strict, activist-drafted requirements for pig farming sharply depart from the practices which are lawful in our States.”

In support of the letter, Gov. Reynolds said, “California’s onerous requirements will pass the buck to American consumers – worsening the inflationary crisis gripping our economy. Iowa’s pork producers use science-based techniques to help feed America and the world, and California’s activist-drafted requirements will have a dramatic negative impact on those facing food insecurity. It’s time for Congress to use their power and allow pork producers around the country to do what they do best.”

The California law requires pigs to have 24 square feet of space about the size of a full mattress.

