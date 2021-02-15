Gov. Reynolds’ In-Person School Mandate Begins, Des Moines Public Schools Prepares for Social Distancing Challenges

DES MOINES, Iowa – Monday marks the start of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mandate for school districts to offer in-person learning five days a week.

Des Moines Public Schools is preparing for more students to come back to classrooms Tuesday, after dangerously cold temperatures had the district switch back to online learning for Monday.

Because the district has gone away from the hybrid option, Director of Communications Phil Roeder said DMPS will see double the number of people in school buildings compared to last fall, and that’s creating some mixed feelings.

“On the one hand, teachers and all of us in education want nothing more than to see our kids back in the classroom, back in their schools,” Roeder said. “But on the other hand, we know full well that COVID-19 is far from over despite what some people might like us all to believe.”

More than 20,000 students will be in class five days a week at DMPS, which is just under 65-percent of the district’s enrollment. The other 35-percent, about 11-thousand students, will be taking their classes online.

The district will be taking precautions as they return to the in-person five-day school week. Those include requiring masks in all buildings, shutting down drinking fountains, and increasing air circulation.

DMPS says elementary and middle school classrooms will have 20 students or more. There will be 25 to 30 students in high school classrooms. Because of this, Roeder said social distancing may not be possible.

“We were able to do that in hybrid learning just because, for example in elementary and middle school average about nine students per classroom,” Roeder explained. “But when you’re looking at an average of 20 or more students in classrooms, it’s just not physically possible to do that based on the size of our learning spaces. So we’re going to do what we can, but at the same time we need to acknowledge what we can no longer do.”

From the vaccine front, Roeder said about half of DMPS staff should have either received the first dose or have plans to receive it by today. Time will tell how the transition back to school will go.

“We are generally excited that we’re making a step forward,” Roeder said. “It may be some time before we know if this is the right thing to do or not. COVID-19 is still with us, but you know we’re getting teachers vaccinated. We’re getting our staff vaccinated as quick as we possibly can given the supply that there is and. So I think everything possible has been done to make sure that this is a safe transition and hopefully time will prove that to be the case.”