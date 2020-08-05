Gov. Reynolds Gets Birthday Cards With Demands to Restore Felon Voting Rights

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Black Lives Matter delivered a reminder to Gov. Kim Reynolds on her birthday Tuesday. Members dropped off birthday cards at the governor’s mansion containing demands to restore felon voting rights.

Activists and elected officials have urged Reynolds to keep her promise and restore felon voting rights before the November election. Reynolds has committed to signing an executive order before November, but activists are worried the opportunity will come too late.

WHO 13’s Melody Mercado reported on some of the potential issues that could occur for county auditors and felons waiting for voting rights if the order is further delayed.