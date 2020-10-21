Gov. Reynolds Campaigning for Joni Ernst Wednesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is once again campaigning for Senator Joni Ernst.

Wednesday, she will have former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley with her.

The first stop is a private meet-and-greet at a home near Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines. The second is at the Johnson County Reagan Society Dinner in Coralville. That’s at 5:30 p.m.

Ernst herself will not be at these events.

Ernst, the Republican incumbent, is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.