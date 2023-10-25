DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference to show results from the state’s assistance at the U.S. southern border.

The Iowa National Guard deployed 109 soldiers from Aug. 2 to Sept. 1 and the Iowa Department of Public Safety deployed 31 law enforcement officers from Sept. 1 through Oct. 2 as part of Operation Lone Star in Texas.

“The President’s inaction at the border has resulted in catastrophic consequences. In failing to respond to the crisis, he has failed the American people,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

During the deployment to the southern border, troops and officers were directly involved in 40 human smuggling cases, 11 drug trafficking cases, 14 narcotics arrests, 491 illegal migrants apprehended and handed over to Customs and Border patrol.

“The challenges our nation is facing at the border is touching every corner of this state in ways that few understand,” Stephan Baynes, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said.

The governor was asked about the Biden Administration trying to get funding for border security from the federal government.

“Well, you know, I’m not going to weight in on what-if’s,” said Reynolds. “I’m going to figure out what I can do as governor of this state with the lack of a president stepping in and doing what he should be doing … But, you know, it starts with securing the border. So that’s the first thing that almost across the board they all talk about.”

The deployments cost the state $1.93 million, paid through federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.