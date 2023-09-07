DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday at the Iowa food summit, that $5 million in funding will go towards benefitting Iowa food banks and the fight against food insecurity.

This comes as grocery prices have increased 4.9% from July 2022 to July 2023, according to a consumer price index report.

Locally, DMARC continues to set records for those needing assistance. In April the food distribution center marked 12 consecutive months where a monthly record was set for first time visitors to their pantries.

Here is a break down on how the funding will be distributed:

The Food Bank of Iowa in Ottumwa will receive $560,207.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo will receive $2,000,000.

The River Bend Food Bank in Davenport will receive $607,342.

The Table to Table Distribution Network will receive $1,832,451.

Governor Reynolds said the money received will go towards improving infrastructure in these food banks.

“As a result, they will be able to update and modernize their facilities and serve Iowans for many years to come,” Reynolds said.

The funding for this initiative comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.