David May, named to the Iowa Supreme Court on July 27, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has made her pick to fill an open seat on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Reynolds announced David May of the Iowa Court of Appeals would take the spot. May is the fifth justice Reynolds has named to the Iowa Supreme Court during her time as governor.

The Iowa Judicial Branch’s bio for May states:

Judge May, Polk City, was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in April 2019. In February 2016, he was appointed as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5C. Judge May previously practiced law with Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, P.C., in Des Moines. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia, his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, and his law degree from Drake University Law School.

May will fill the seat left open by Justice Brent Appel, who retired earlier this month after reaching the mandatory retirement age for judges, which is 72.

The State Judicial Nomination Commission selected three nominees for Reynolds to choose from — the other finalists were District 1A Judge Alan Heavens, and attorney William Miller of Des Moines law firm Dorsey & Whitney.

Now, all of Iowa’s seven Supreme Court justices have been appointed by Republican governors. Appel was the last justice to be appointed by a Democratic governor. He was named to the court in 2006 by Gov. Tom Vilsack.