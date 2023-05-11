DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2024 presidential race is heating up and politicians are flocking here to Iowa.

That includes Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy who will be in the metro Thursday. He will first join the Waukee Northwest Wolves tennis team. Then at 5:30 p.m., he’ll be with Governor Kim Reynolds in Urbandale for a rally at the Royal Flooring headquarters.

Friday he moves on to eastern Iowa to attend the Clinton County Republicans’ spring banquet. On Saturday, he’ll round out his swing through Iowa in Cedar Rapids to meet with local business owners.

Ramaswamy isn’t the only potential GOP presidential candidate swinging through the state this weekend.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis heads to Sioux Center for the Feenstra Barbecue. He’ll then visit Cedar Rapids. DeSantis has not officially announced his candidacy for president.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Des Moines Saturday for a rally at Water Works Park. Attendees won’t be let into the Lauridsen Amphitheater until 2:00 p.m., but people can begin parking and lining up at 8:00 a.m. Special guests will begin speaking at 4:00 p.m. and Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7:00 p.m.

The event is free, but you must register for admission tickets here.