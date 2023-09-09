AMES, IOWA — The 2023 Cy-Hawk football game will be used as a backdrop for four Republican presidential candidates in Ames on Saturday. Here’s who plans to campaign before and during the game:

Ron DeSantis

Never Back Down Tailgate Jack Trice Stadium, 1:00 pm



Asa Hutchinson

Iowa vs Iowa State Rally Story County Fairgrounds, 8:00 am

Iowa vs Iowa State Tailgate and Game Jack Trice Stadium, 2:30 pm



Vikek Ramaswamy

4th Congressional District GOP Presidential Tailgate Story County Fairgrounds, 11:30 am

Summit Agricultural Group Tailgate Jack Trice Stadium, 1:00 pm



Donald Trump

Iowa vs Iowa State football game Jack Trice Stadium, 2:30 pm

