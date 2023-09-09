AMES, IOWA — The 2023 Cy-Hawk football game will be used as a backdrop for four Republican presidential candidates in Ames on Saturday. Here’s who plans to campaign before and during the game:

Ron DeSantis

  • Never Back Down Tailgate
    • Jack Trice Stadium, 1:00 pm
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he steps onto the stage for a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Asa Hutchinson

  • Iowa vs Iowa State Rally
    • Story County Fairgrounds, 8:00 am
  • Iowa vs Iowa State Tailgate and Game
    • Jack Trice Stadium, 2:30 pm

Vikek Ramaswamy

  • 4th Congressional District GOP Presidential Tailgate
    • Story County Fairgrounds, 11:30 am
  • Summit Agricultural Group Tailgate
    • Jack Trice Stadium, 1:00 pm

Donald Trump

  • Iowa vs Iowa State football game
    • Jack Trice Stadium, 2:30 pm