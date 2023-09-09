AMES, IOWA — The 2023 Cy-Hawk football game will be used as a backdrop for four Republican presidential candidates in Ames on Saturday. Here’s who plans to campaign before and during the game:
Ron DeSantis
- Never Back Down Tailgate
- Jack Trice Stadium, 1:00 pm
Asa Hutchinson
- Iowa vs Iowa State Rally
- Story County Fairgrounds, 8:00 am
- Iowa vs Iowa State Tailgate and Game
- Jack Trice Stadium, 2:30 pm
Vikek Ramaswamy
- 4th Congressional District GOP Presidential Tailgate
- Story County Fairgrounds, 11:30 am
- Summit Agricultural Group Tailgate
- Jack Trice Stadium, 1:00 pm
Donald Trump
- Iowa vs Iowa State football game
- Jack Trice Stadium, 2:30 pm