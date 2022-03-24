WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Google Fiber launched high speed fiber internet service Thursday in the metro.

Homeowners and business owners in West Des Moines can choose between 1 gig service or the new 2 gig service with up to 2000 Mbps.

Crews have been laying down fiber all around West Des Moines starting in the summer, through fall and winter. Faster speed internet is becoming a reality for not just in urban Iowa, but also rural areas.

The state of Iowa is starting to make a real investment in broadband internet. West Des Moines is the first to get this ultra-speed internet connection.

Higher internet speeds has been on the top of the Major’s list after a citizen pleaded to make Des Moines and West Des Moines the first “Google” city.

The 1 gig plan will cost around $70 a month, and the 2 gig plan will cost around $100 a month.

By the year 2024 Google Fiber hopes to have every household that wants fast speed internet installed. The last conduit will be laid sometime in 2023. Some homes and businesses already have access to Google Fiber right now, others can make the switch soon.