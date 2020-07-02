Google Fiber Bringing High Speed Internet to All of West Des Moines

West Des Moines, Iowa — The city of West Des Moines is getting an upgrade. On Thursday city leaders announced they are partnering with Google Fiber to wire the whole city for high speed internet.

The West Des Moines City Council will vote on the proposal at Monday’s meeting. Mayor Steve Gaer says the project will not increase property taxes for residents or businesses. The city plans to issue bonds to pay for its portion of the infrastructure plan. Google will also cover a portion of the construction costs.

Gaer says work will begin this fall to run the fiber across the city. The project is expected to be complete in two-and-a-half years.

Google will be the first ‘tenant’ on the new citywide network, but other companies will be allowed to lease space. That will allow multiple providers to offer service in the city.

Gaer says the city will begin contacting all residents and businesses over the next two years to explain the new options to them as the network comes online. Plans are still being finalized to provide economic assistance to lower income residents.