Goodwill Closes Four Central Iowa Stores

DES MOINES, Iowa — Goodwill announced it is permanently closing four stores in central Iowa due to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

Goodwill will close stores in Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Waukee and South Des Moines.

The closures include the South Des Moines Outlet and Career Connection Center. Goodwill plans to relocate the outlet to the headquarters in Johnston by the middle of next year.

Goodwill says more than 80 percent of its funding is through retail sales and tough decisions had to be made after stores were closed for three months.

Goodwill locations in Ames, Johnston, Indianola, Ottumwa, Jordan Creek, West Des Moines, Marshalltown, Urbandale, East Des Moines and Ankeny have reopened. All stores are accepting contact-free donations. Goodwill says it will announce the reopening dates of its Boone and Newton stores soon.

These are some of the safety protocols Goodwill has implemented for retail shopping:

Stores will be operating at reduced hours to allow for additional time for deep cleaning

Carts, counters, doors, bathrooms and other commonly touched spaces will be cleaned frequently

Maximum capacity will be limited and regulated to allow for social distancing while shopping

Employees will be surveyed at the start of each shift to assess for illness and exposure

All donated items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before being placed on the sales floor

Hand sanitizers will be readily available to customers and employees

Fitting rooms and drinking fountains will remain closed until further notice