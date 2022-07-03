DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year.

It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be shown. Now, cars from 1997 or older are able to sign up for the show.

Stephanie Schoennagel, marketing manager for Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, said that this change is significant for the event.

“We are opening up our gates to a new generation of vehicles to hopefully bring in a new generation of enthusiasts,” Schoennagel said.

One car enthusiast is delighted with the change. Bob Lehrkamp from Des Moines was showing off his Pontiac from 1950 in this years event. He said he loves seeing young people enjoying the old cars.

“The next generation is coming and that’s good for us older guys to see that,” he said. “They’re going to keep this going and that’s amazing.”

Around 5,000 cars lined the streets of the fairgrounds this weekend and the total number of spectators has not been released yet.