SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — There was a bit of trouble involving a hot air balloon at West Okoboji Lake Sunday night, but it was quickly solved with the help of a good Samaritan.

Viewers Leslie and Chris Whitehair shared the video with KCAU 9 of the event that took place Sunday night. They noticed a hot air balloon struggling to stay in the air and drifting toward the lake.

A good Samaritan helped the people inside the balloon to the shore at Terrace Park Beach using a boat.

According to witnesses, wind speeds died down and caused the balloon to get stuck around 7 p.m.