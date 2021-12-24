Golf on Christmas Eve in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Chris Tillinghast came to work Monday, he had no plans to open Blank Golf Course on Christmas Eve. Then he saw the weather forecast.

“We’re open in the winter. As of Monday morning we had no plans to open on Christmas Eve,” said Tillinghast. “With how nice the weather forecast was, we decided to a shotgun this morning at 10:30.”

Golfers came from around central Iowa, the Quad Cities and even Minnesota. One hundred in all held a shotgun start at 10:30.

“This is definitely a much warmer December, you can tell,” said Raj Kumar. “We’re from Quad Cities and came here for Christmas.”

“I shoot pretty good at the end of the year because I’ve been playing all year,” said Ryan Carlson of Des Moines. “For golfing, I’ll come out in any weather.”

Though many golfers are a little rusty, even with the warm fall weather, they were still optimistic.

“In my mind I’ll go five under, that’s it in my mind,” said Curtis Bell of Des Moines.

“Can’t beat it. Nice cool weather, not snowing, not stuck in the house. We’re getting ready to have fun,” said Troy Currie of Des Moines.

“I got a team that kind of goes together with us. We play foursomes,” said Bill Ross of Des Moines. “Christmas Eve they were all busy, so I said, ‘well, I’m still going to go golfing on Christmas Eve.'”

The golfers started under a cloudy gray morning. As most were leaving after 18 holes, the sun was shining bright and the temperature was soaring into the 50s.

One golfer said, “The golf is not near as good as the weather.”