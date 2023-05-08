GRINNELL IOWA — It was like a day at the driving range or the batting cage for Central Iowans on Sunday evening – but not in a good way. Severe thunderstorms packing hail that ranged in size from golf balls in Story County to baseballs in Poweshiek County ripped across the state, leaving a trail of damaged homes and cars in their wake.

When the hail storm hit Grinnell on Sunday afternoon Devant Marshall knew he needed to take cover. He saw the storm coming.

“It all started after I had taken my daughter to the soccer game and we had returned noticed a cloud was forming to the west of town,” said Marshall. “I stopped to investigate and realize the wind was picking up and I need to do come back home.

Once inside his house, it was around 4:30 when tennis ball sized hail began pelting his house. He was able to record the ice chunks landing in his front yard, with his cell phone.

Once it was all done, he realized the cars in front of his home had the windshields smashed into big star patterns in the glass. His house had damage, but it was after an insurance adjuster visited on Monday, he learned of how bad the damage actually was.

So about 100 and 110 impact spots on the on the roof all of the vents are damaged. Most of the gutters are just destroyed.

Not having a car for a while could be a challenge, but Marshall said he can handle this.

The Grinnell Police Department said the hail damage was mainly across the south part of town, and some damage was east of town.

Luckily, I work in town so I can walk it is nicer weather, so I also have friends that may help out.”

In the Story County town of Collins, strong winds toppled power poles, closing traffic on Highway 65. The town was also without power all day, which meant no school in the Colo-Nesco Elementary School for Monday. The storm here also packed some hail.

“When it was hitting the windows, that bothered me because I was just waiting for something to shatter, but the windows held up fine,” said Carol Schlintz, who lives in Collins. “I didn’t even notice all the the hail damage on the house, because so many leaves had blown down.

Her house did take some damage. One local business was using generators to keep cold products from melting.