Golden Globe Awards: Top Nominations and 2 Popular Netflix Series Snubbed

(NBC News) — Hollywood’s award season is officially underway.

“Mank” came out on top Wednesday morning as the Golden Globe nominations were announced.

The film about legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz is up for six awards, including Best Drama, with Gary Oldman competing for Best Actor.

The Best Drama competition includes “The Trial Of The Chicago 7,” “The Father,” with Anthony Hopkins up for Best Actor, “Promising Young Woman,” with Best Actress nominee Carrie Mulligan and “Nomadland,” where Frances McDormand is also up for Best Actress.

After being the toast of Broadway, the film version of “Hamilton” is nominated for Best Film Musical or Comedy, with Lin Manuel Miranda up for Best Actor.

The competition in that category includes the star-laden musical “The Prom,” “Borat: The Subsequent Movie Film,” the romance “Palm Springs” and “Music,” written and directed by singer-songwriter Sia.

Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian” is in the chase for Best TV Drama.

Its rivals include sci-fi epic “Lovecraft Country” and a trio of Netflix series: “Ozark,” “Ratched,” and “The Crown.”

Two popular series not in the mix were “Bridgerton” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Watch the “Golden Globe Awards” Feb. 28 on NBC4 at 8 p.m.