WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — An elementary school teacher in Webster City has been making a difference in the classroom for more than 20 years.

Those who know Rachael Hansen best say she was born to teach.

“I’ve just always loved kids. I loved babysitting them, I just loved being around them. And then I decided to go out and to try teaching and I fell in love with it,” said Hansen.

Hansen was a student teacher from Iowa State University when she first taught in the Webster City School District. She’s been at Sunset Heights Elementary School ever since, teaching countless students over the past two decades.

“I’ve watched her all these years and how hard she works and how much she gives to the kids and when she’s struggling with a student, she just doesn’t give up to figure out how to help them and be what they need,” said Mindy Law, Hansen’s sister.

That’s why Law nominated her for the Golden Apple Award.

All the cheers and hugs as the award was presented signify the impact Mrs. Hansen has on the people around her.

“We have a motto here at Sunset Heights and it’s ‘do whatever is needed, whatever it takes’ and Mrs. Hansen exemplifies that daily,” said Kelli Reis, Sunset Heights Elementary School Principal.

Law said, “All these kids are going to go out there and be something and it’s because of you.”

It’s an impact from a teacher who loves her students — and what she does.

“There isn’t a day that I don’t come to school and I don’t love coming to my job. You guys make it worthwhile. And all your hard work. I was just telling my class this, this morning. It all comes down to you. We can teach you all the good stuff but it comes down to you guys and you make this job awesome every single day. So thank you for this and I greatly appreciate it,” said Hansen.

Several of Mrs. Hansen’s students have gone on to be teachers themselves.

