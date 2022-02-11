PELLA, Iowa — Teaching middle school has its challenges. Teaching seventh and eighth graders the importance of history is a challenge of keeping students interested and engaged.

“I think a big part of engagement and motivation is how kids relate to you and how you relate to them,” says Pella Middle School Social Studies teacher, Jarod Garland. “If it’s positive, I think students are going to be more willing to dive in from a curriculum standpoint.”

Garland, a 21-year teaching veteran at Pella schools brings history to life and pulls real-life lessons from current events.

“I stress respect other people’s opinions,” explains Garland. “Adults are not giving young people good examples right now. There are a lot of examples of people not being able to disagree respectfully.”

Pella Middle School principal, Josh Manning describes Garland as authentic. “He’s just so real.”

Four educators from Pella Middle School have earned the Golden Apple Award in the last decade.

