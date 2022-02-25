ALLEMAN, Iowa — A Polk County band teacher is hitting the right note with his students.

The entire band at North Polk High School nominated Brandon Weeks for the Golden Apple Award. Since Weeks began working at the high school five years ago, the band has grown exponentially. The school is in the process of finding more instruments for members and hiring more staff.

“This award really goes to all the band kids who have worked so hard over the last five years I’ve been here. Frankly, any success we’ve had is their hard work. I’m just the person who gives them the nudge along the way.”

Members of the North Polk band applaud their teacher’s efforts to put them first.

“He’s just a really good listener and gives good advice even when it’s not what everyone wants to hear,” says student Grace Smithey. Another student, Cora Reed, says “He’s encouraged me to be the best musician I can and he’s helped me through a lot of stuff outside of band.”

A career in education is an often thankless job, high school Principal Seth Poldberg says, and receiving an award like the Golden Apple goes a long way for a teacher.

“Teachers need that recognition and they don’t get it enough,” Poldberg explains. “It’s a very tough profession to have that recognition is special.”

It’s a special recognition for a special teacher striking the right cord in his students’ lives.

“Being a music teacher isn’t really something that’s super glamorous and it definitely isn’t something where you think you’re going to go make a million dollars,” laughs Weeks. “It’s super rewarding and I don’t really think of myself as coming to work as job. It’s mostly that I get to come and have fun everyday.”

