Nevada Kindergarten Teacher Awarded Golden Apple

NEVADA, Iowa — There is plenty that is different about this school year but some things remain the same, like the love and dedication of a teacher.

Emily Holm is a kindergarten teacher at Nevada Elementary School where she student taught while in college under the supervision of a previous Golden Apple recipient.

“I realized right away how special this place was. I wanted to be here so bad,” Holm says.

WHO 13 awarded Holm with Golden Apple in mid-September and spoke with her and students about what this award means to them.