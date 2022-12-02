WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Every donation counts when it comes to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, but some coins count for a little more. Among the assorted pennies, nickels and dimes dropped into the kettle at Scheel’s at Jordan Creek was a 1983 Canadian Queen Elizabeth II gold coin. The coin has a $50 face value – but its rarity make it worth up to $1,800 right now.

“We didn’t receive any rare coins last year, so this is a really great surprise,” Major Butch Frost said in a statement released by the Salvation Army, “Our community is incredibly generous, and this is a sign of that desire to give back to help others.”

You can sign up online now to ring a bell at a local red kettle. You can also give online if you don’t have any bills, change or rare coins in your pocket when you pass by the kettles.