DES MOINES, Iowa — A goal set was stolen from Tower Park where youth soccer teams from the Genesis Youth Foundation play.

Sam Gabriel, co-founder and executive director of Genesis Youth Foundation, said he was driving down Hickman Road after his son’s soccer game and noticed that one of the two goal sets was missing from the park.

“For someone to just come and take the goal from here is very, I don’t know how to react, but to be frustrated and angry,” Gabriel said.

A few years ago the foundation purchased the two goal sets, which cost around $9,000, due to the city of Des Moines being unable to provide the goals to the foundation’s youth soccer teams.

Gabriel said that the foundation has been working hard for the last 13 years or so to help the kids by leveling the playing field, particularly with soccer as the sport can provide a lot of opportunities for the kids.

“We make sure kids have something to do, and can feel safe and grow into productive folks, but there are just so many barriers that are making it harder for us,” Gabriel said.

The foundation is asking anyone with information about who may have taken the goal set to contact them so their soccer teams can continue to play.