DES MOINES, Iowa — In August of 2021, the $5 million Zora Bar and Rooftop was the talk of the Des Moines bar scene. Less than two years later, it still is–though the tone has turned 180 degrees.

Zora has gone from Des Moines’ belle of the ball, to its problem child.

Now, its future is hanging by a thread.

There were some doubts about the new place when it opened. The big one: its parking lot was too small.

If only that was still its biggest issue. It has gone from glorious to notorious at breakneck speed.

“It’s like a cancer,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department, speaking of so-called “problem” bars.

“It just continues to grow and grow and grow until somebody takes care of it. And usually that somebody is the city—and us.”

The city and police department have put Zora on notice.

Under its conditional-use permit with the city, 51% of Zora’s profits must come from food sales, not alcohol. According a report this year by the Iowa’s alcoholic beverages division, just 32% of Zora’s sales came from food over a four-month period. That will put Zora’s liquor license renewal at risk.

As for police, DMPD tells WHO 13 it’s made 70 calls to Zora in just the last six months. That is three times as many as they’ve made to other problem bars in the city (they made just 17 to the troubled Court Avenue Center at 3rd Street and Court Avenue).

Most of the calls on Zora have been noise complaints, but there have been a number of calls regarding violence as well. From a murder there last November, to shots fired there in the parking lot last weekend.

Parizek says something stands out about Zora.

“When we look at bars that have this same issue–the frequency of calls and the level of violence—there’s usually somebody who’s not engaged. There’s an irresponsible owner.”

Indeed, Zora’s owner, Ed Allen, has had a litany of problems, both personal and professional.

He’s been arrested three times since January. He’s been sued by one former apartment tenant and hit with criminal charges regarding another. He’s fallen behind on his property taxes and he’s been sued by a former Zora employee for employment discrimination. And just last month, he was cited by Des Moines Police for keeping a “disorderly house” at Zora.

Their liquor license is up for renewal next month, and the city of Des Moines has been taking a stand against problem bars. For example, it pulled Steve McFadden’s Tipsy Crow Tavern from the license renewal list last month and will address its future at the July 17 Des Moines City Council meeting.

Earlier this year, Allen put Zora up for sale. Without a liquor license, its value as a business would be questionable at best.