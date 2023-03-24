GLIDDEN, Iowa — In general, school lunch tends to not be thought of as fine dining. However, a new chef at Glidden Ralston School District is changing that by providing special meals for students.

Chef Chad Chaney, the new school chef at Glidden-Ralston Community School District, organizes and cooks for the students.

“I do all the food service prep and ordering and just kind of make sure everything runs smooth. I have two great teammates that help out with that. Mostly I write the menu,” Chef Chad said.

Chef Chad said he still likes to provide the staple foods kids love but also wants to expand their palate.

“Staple things that kids like Crispitos, hot dogs, today chicken sandwiches, and then we like to do something slightly off the wall and healthy like the bacon wrapped quail. Next week were going to do venison stew the week after that we’re doing salmon and feta burgers so just kind trying to expand the kids’ palates and get them to try some fun healthy stuff,” Chef Chad said.

The students are also very appreciative of Chef Chad’s cooking.

“He’s transformed it, he’s changed the way we look at food is what I can say,” said one Glidden-Ralston student.

Chef Chad has a career of restaurant experience that he brings to Glidden-Ralston.

“Being in a restaurant you don’t get that. So you see the same kids every day and get their honest feedback it’s awesome,” Chef Chad said.