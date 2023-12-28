CARLISLE, Iowa- Iowa Donor Network is hoping more people register to become an organ donor during this season of giving.

In the United States, there are more than 100,000 people in need of an organ transplant, and in Iowa, there’s more than 600 people who are waiting for a donation.

Heather Butterfield is the Media and Strategic Communications Director for Iowa Donor Network. She said that there’s not enough organs available, so having more people join the donor registry can help save more lives.

“Every gift matters and every gift can make a huge different in the lives of recipients and it’s such a beautiful legacy to leave behind. So, we encourage anyone of any age to register, regardless of their health history, and that one yes can save many lives,” said Butterfield.

Bteerfield said that a single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a single tissue donor can enhance the lives of 50 to 300 people.

Donations give recipients another chance at life.

That’s the case for Carlisle resident, Leslie Becker, who received two transplants following her struggle with Type 1 Diabetes.

In 2004, she underwent her first transplant where she received a kidney and pancreas. Her donor was a 21-year-old who was killed in a car accident in Iowa City.

The transplant was successful until 2011, when the pancreas failed. She noticed symptoms of her diabetes coming back. Her doctors tried to save the pancreas, but the attempts didn’t work. The good news was that her kidney remained unaffected.

In 2013, Becker underwent her second transplant. Her donor was a 10-year-old boy named Garrett, who passed away in a tragic accident.

His parents decided to donate his organs. Becker said she is grateful for their decision because it gave her a second chance at life.

“Would I say the gift of life is the best gift I received, especially to spend more time with your family. My second donor, I was able to meet his parents and his sister. They’re amazing people. Without his decision to donate his organs, there would’ve been a lot of people going through tragedy. And that’s what organ donation does. They give you another chance at life,” Becker said.

Becker also said that at the time of her second transplant, her son was only 4-years-old. The transplant gave her the opportunity to watch her son grow up.

Butterfield said stories like these help others understand the true impact that registering to be a donor can have.

People can register when they get their driver’s license at the DMV, or on the Iowa Donor Network’s website. Also in Iowa, through Logan’s law, people can also register when receiving a hunting and fishing license.