Give your time volunteering to feed the world this holiday season

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As the season of giving continues, many people write a check or donate things to organizations or charities in their area. But if you want to volunteer this holiday season, sometimes giving your time to help others can make a huge impact.

Meals from the Heartland, a local non-profit that has volunteers packaging meals for food-insecure people around the globe, across the U.S. and here in central Iowa.

From December 14 to the 29 their Christmas Packs event is happening. During this time they will have more slots available for volunteers to come in and help pack meals. Volunteers will have the opportunity to come from:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

With meals being delivered everywhere from across the globe to right here in central Iowa there is always a need for more helping hands.

Volunteers can sign up alone or come with a group such as a church, co workers, family or friends and you can find more information about the schedule here and here.