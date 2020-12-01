‘Give us a chance’: Urbandale Basketball Season Sidelined While District Learns 100% Online

URBANDALE, Iowa — Basketball is more than a game to Urbandale students Kirby and Greysen Schmitz.

“My first love is playing basketball. It makes everything else better,” said Greysen.

A brief resumption of football gave them a glimmer of hope that they too would get to suit up again for a game.

However, the Urbandale School Board voted to seek another waiver from the state. It would keep the district learning 100% online until Dec. 17. As the district plans to stay 100% virtual, there is no shot at a basketball season yet.

“It was disappointing for sure, expecting to have a season and then our hopes getting let down,” said Kirby.

As long as school districts are 100% online, sports and activities are suspended. However, if a student opted for all online learning, but their school is offering in-person learning, they could still play. Kirby and Greysen say the state and schools could have worked together to find solutions for students like them.

“They had a lot of time to prepare for it. We knew case numbers were going to rise in winter,” said Greysen.

Even in that case, health care officials are still asking teams to hang up their jerseys a little longer.

“We need cases to be under 70 a day in Polk County for us to know there’s a decline in the disease and we are definitely not safe seeing that,” said Nola Aigner Davis, communications director for the Polk County Health Department.

In a letter to the Urbandale School Board, the varsity basketball team argued the opposite, saying, “As we have had zero COVID outbreaks to date among activity programs, we will take on further safety strategies that would allow greater ability for a safe return.”

However, that decision is ultimately up to the Iowa Department of Education and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“Just give us a chance,” said Kirby.