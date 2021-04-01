DES MOINES, Iowa – The annual volunteer competition ‘Give Back Iowa Challenge’ begins April 1.

The eight week competition goes through May 31, and encourages businesses and organizations to get out in their communities and volunteer.

“It’s a fun way to just kind of encourage your employees to get out there and get active, get involved in work in their community, and just really help continue to make Iowa a better place,” Betsy Shelton, communications and engagement officer with Volunteer Iowa said.

Any act of service counts, participants just have to log your hours. The groups with the most hours get a visit from the Governor or Lieutenant Governor, a plaque and bragging rights until the next year.

By participating, organizers say you’re bettering your community and yourself.

“There is evidence that volunteering really helps with both your mental and physical health,” Shelton said. “Helping others and contributing to your community and making your community a better place to live can really have an impact on your personal health as well.”

After low turnout last year because of the pandemic, organizers are hoping to bounce back this year.

“We already have more businesses that have already registered this year than last,” Shelton said, “and we’re just really hoping to see maybe some more volunteering with food banks and food pantries. That’s obviously still a large need in most communities right now as food insecurity is still an issue.”

If you’d like to participate in the Give Back Iowa Challenge, click here to register.