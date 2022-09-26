DES MOINES, IOWA — The new giraffe calf at the Blank Park Zoo finally has a name. Bakari was announced on Monday as the winner of an online vote to name the newest arrival.

According to the zoo, Bakari means ‘hopeful’ and ‘promising’. They are hopeful he will be part of the rebuilding of dwindling giraffe populations in the wild.

Bakari is still not on exhibit at the zoo. Zookeepers hope he will tentatively be ready to meet visitors as soon as Tuesday, October 4th. Bakari was born on September 7th. He stood 5′ 5″ tall and weighed 107 lbs.

Giraffe calf. Photo courtesy of Blank Park Zoo.

Zola and calf. Photo courtesy of Blank Park Zoo.

