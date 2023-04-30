GILBERT, Iowa — Ames Police arrested nurse practitioner Carl Markley Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor during a physical exam. Markley performed similar exams on Gilbert Community School District students, and the district alerted parents about Markley after his arrest.

In an e-mail sent to parents Saturday, Gilbert Superintendent Christine Trujillo said Markley performed annual athletic exams on middle and high school students in the district since 2017. Trujillo said there may have been instances where Markley examined students alone and urged parents to talk with their children if Markley performed their exams.

Police used search warrants on Markley’s home and businesses after his arrest. According to court documents, they found a clock and a pen with hidden cameras, as well as sexually explicit pictures of minors likely taken with the hidden cameras.

According to court documents, one picture from October 2020 showed Markley molesting a teenaged victim. According to an affidavit, the victim told police Markley was performing a physical exam on him so he could work at Markley’s business.

The Gilbert Community School District is not aware of any suspicious incidents between Markley and any students, according to the e-mail sent to parents. Trujillo stated she has contacted both Ames Police and the Story County Sheriff’s Office following Markley’s arrest.

If you believe you or someone you know was victimized by Markley, you can contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.