Getting A Snowblower’s Point Of View

URBANDALE, Iowa –– Digging out after a big snowfall, especially a blizzard, means a lot of work for a lot of us Central Iowans. I clamped a camera to my snowblower as I dug out Friday morning to see what the big loud machine would see if it had eyes instead of blades and an impeller.

About 6 inches of wet heavy snow, much of it blown into drifts of a foot or more, fell across Central Iowa early Friday morning. As the winds died down many residential areas came alive with the sound of shovels scraping and snowblowers blowing.

