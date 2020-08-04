Get Your Bucket of Cookies Tuesday for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s no Iowa State Fair this summer but that doesn’t mean fairgoers have to go without a beloved sweet treat.

Barksdale’s Iowa State Fair Cookies is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Tuesday in its new kitchen at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

“I think it’s important. We as Iowans love to celebrate what it is to be an Iowan at the Iowa State Fair and this year we can’t do that,” CEO Gary Slater said. “But there are little things we can do. We had the Taste of the Fair the last two weekends and now National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. It’s a way to give back to Iowans a little piece of the Iowa State Fair.”

The warm and delicious cookies will be available between 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can drive into the fairgrounds and walk up to the new kitchen to order a bucket of cookies. Enter at Gate 2 on University Ave. and follow the signs to the new kitchen on Grand Ave.

“These chocolate chip cookies are special and unique to the Iowa State Fair. Not only are they very, very good, they have kind of become the icon for the state fair along with the butter cow,” Slater said.

If you’re coming to snatch up a bucket, or two, of Barksdale’s chocolate chips cookies please follow the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing and handwashing.

A bucket of cookies will be discounted to $15 for this day only. Payment can be made with cash and credit/debit cards.

Watch the video to see a “behind the scenes” look at the cookie making process.