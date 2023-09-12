AMES, IOWA — Two of the biggest names in country music past and present are teaming up and hitting the road next year and they’re bringing the show to Ames. George Strait and Chris Stapleton will play at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, May 25th along with openers Little Big Town. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 22nd through George Strait’s website.

The Strait-Stapleton mega-tour has just nine stops scheduled next year, all of them at at football Stadiums.

May 4, 2024 Indianapolis, Ind. – Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11, 2024 Jacksonville, Fla. – EverBank Stadium

May 25, 2024 Ames, Iowa – Jack Trice Stadium

June 1, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. – Bank of America Stadium

June 8, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah – Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13, 2024 Detroit, Mich. – Ford Field

July 20, 2024 Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

Dec. 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nev. – Allegiant Stadium

Stapleton played in Des Moines earlier this summer at Wells Fargo Arena. Strait hasn’t played in Iowa since 2014, according to KHAK.