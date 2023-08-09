DES MOINES, Iowa — While it’s still not certain whether Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie will seek to extend his 20-year term, others on the Des Moines City Council are entering their names — and pounding them into the ground.

After announcing his reelection campaign last week, Ward Four councilman, Joe Gatto, spent much of Tuesday placing yard signs around his district.

“I feel like we’ve got some great momentum on the south and the east side and we need to keep it going,” he said. “This is my neighborhood, this is my community and I want to continue.”

For the last nine years, Gatto has been one of the Council’s most outspoken and sometimes cantankerous members.

“I’m not a politician,” he smiles. “Sometimes that gets me in trouble.”

He will be opposed by combat veteran, Jason Benell, a newcomer to local politics. Benell is campaigning on a platform of a more open and responsive local government.

“Right now, if citizens have an issue,” Benell said, “they have really a very narrow window to get in there and talk to the city council. We don’t have hybrid meetings, we don’t have virtual setups; things are often done very quickly with short notice and you often have to be there in person at the right time. I want a government that is more responsive and open to everybody.”

Gatto has openly clashed with Ward 3 councilman, Josh Mandelbaum; the two sitting side by side as they disagreed over topics ranging from commercial development to whether or not the city should take a stand against the state’s law anti-abortion legislation.

But his most visible frustrations in the council chambers over the last 18 months have perhaps come during discussions with Ward One councilwoman, Indira Sheumaker. Their sometimes-tense exchanges have made Gatto the target of some of Sheumaker’s supporters.

Gatto claims that while he’s had fundamental disagreements with Sheumaker, he’s continued to put the job first.

“I’ve tried to work with Indira,” he said. “I asked her what her three goals were at the beginning of this year. She couldn’t tell me what her goals were.”

Gatto says Sheumaker’s extended, unexplained absence (she’s missed every meeting since March 6th) has brought extra work for the rest of the Council, as they answer calls from not only their own constituents but hers as well. He says that while the rest of the Council is still dedicated to meeting the needs of Ward One residents, those residents have not had dedicated representation during Sheumaker’s entire term.

“That problem happened the day that she was elected,” he said. “She never worked with any of us — ever. There was never any communication with any other council members. She had one thing on her mind; that was ‘defund the police.’ That was it! That was her only priority for the folks of Ward One.”

Speaking on behalf of several Ward One residents, David Hellstern, a Des Moines attorney, asked the City Council to hold a hearing to ask Sheumaker to either return to work or resign her office. In previous meetings, the Council has been addressed by the leaders of several neighborhood associations in Ward One making similar requests.

While WHO13’s calls to Sheumaker and her father, Randy, have continued to go unanswered and unreturned, her voicemail does now have a personalized message. Earlier, a computerized message simply stated that the inbox was full or turned off.